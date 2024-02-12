February 11, 2024
Top-4: Who could face The Rock at WWE WrestleMania XL
Following the slap incident at WrestleMania kick off, The Rock and Triple H had a big disagreement. Thus, this could lead to a one-to-one between two of the all-time greats.
Source: WWE
What if the The Rock says he will compete at WrestleMania XL and issues an open challenge. To the surprise of everyone CM Punk answers it and defeats The Rock.
Source: WWE
After dropping Cody Rhodes, there needs to be a Rock vs Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania. Now, Cody is booked to ace Roman at XL, so how it can happen? Since it is a two night event, it can happen.
Source: WWE
To the surprise of everyone, how about Gunther vs The Rock at WrestleMania.
Source: WWE.com