February 6, 2024
Top-4: WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes could face at WrestleMania 40
Cody Rhodes can become a part of a triple threat match between the Rock, Roman Reigns, and himself.
Source: WWE
What if Cody fights on both the nights. On Night one he faces The Rock and beats him and on Night 2 he faces Roman Reigns.
Source: WWE
With The Rock being marketed for the title fight against Roman Reigns the spot opposite of Seth Rollins is still open.
Source: WWE
WWE could get rid of the current storyline and book Cody in front of Roman for a one-on-one title match.
Source: AP