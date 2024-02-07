January 30, 2024
Top-4: WWE superstars who could face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40
Seth Rollins has held on the WWE Heavyweight title for almost a year now. He is certain to engage in a fresh feud but against whom is the question. Thus, let's find out who Seth could face at WM40.
Source: WWE
Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins has had some intense couple of matches. The dop could fallout again at WrestleMania 40.
Source: WWE
Sami Zayn is long awaited of a championship push. He could get what he needs at WrestleMania 40 against Seth Rollins.
Source: wwe.com
CM Punk has although made clear that he is injured and out from the WrestleMania contention. but what if it is all a ploy towards a surprise entry.
Source: WWE
Brock Lesnar has long been out and could make a surprise return by becoming Seth Rollins' opponent.
Source: wwe.com