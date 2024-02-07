January 30, 2024

Top-4: WWE superstars who could face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins has held on the WWE Heavyweight title for almost a year now. He is certain to engage in a fresh feud but against whom is the question. Thus, let's find out who Seth could face at WM40.

Source: WWE

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins has had some intense couple of matches. The dop could fallout again at WrestleMania 40.

Source: WWE

Sami Zayn is long awaited of a championship push. He could get what he needs at WrestleMania 40 against Seth Rollins.

Source: wwe.com

CM Punk has although made clear that he is injured and out from the WrestleMania contention. but what if it is all a ploy towards a surprise entry.

Source: WWE

Brock Lesnar has long been out and could make a surprise return by becoming Seth Rollins' opponent.

Source: wwe.com

