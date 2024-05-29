May 28, 2024
Top-5: Batsmen with most half centuries in T20 World Cup history
David Warner is 5th in the list with 6 scores of 50 and plus in T20 World Cups.
Source: AP
Mahela Jayawardene is at number 4 with 7 knocks of 50 and plus.
Source: AP
At number 3 it is Rohit Sharma, who has 9 scores of 50 and plus in T20 World Cups.
Source: X/Adidas
Chris Gayle also has 9 scores of 50 and plus in T20 World Cups.
Source: ANI
Virat Kohli is the undisputed king in this section as well. King Kohli has 14 scores of 50 and plus in T20 World Cups.
Source: AP