May 28, 2024

Top-5: Batsmen with most half centuries in T20 World Cup history

David Warner is 5th in the list with 6 scores of 50 and plus in T20 World Cups.

Source: AP

Mahela Jayawardene is at number 4 with 7 knocks of 50 and plus.

Source: AP

At number 3 it is Rohit Sharma, who has 9 scores of 50 and plus in T20 World Cups.

Source: X/Adidas

Chris Gayle also has 9 scores of 50 and plus in T20 World Cups.

Source: ANI

Virat Kohli is the undisputed king in this section as well. King Kohli has 14 scores of 50 and plus in T20 World Cups.

Source: AP

