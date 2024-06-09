June 9, 2024
Top-5: Batters who scored most runs in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup matches
Umar Akmal is 5th in the list with 76 runs.
Pakistani batter Mohammad Rizwan at at number 4 with 83 runs.
Misbah ul Haq also holds a place in the list. He at three with 96 runs.
Shoaib Malik is the second in the list. He has scored 100 runs in 5 innings.
Virat Kohli is the top-run getter in the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup contests. King Kohli has put on 308 runs in 5 matches.
