February 5, 2024
Top-5: Clubs Kylian Mbappe could join if Real Madrid move fails to take place
With Jurgen Klopp set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, Liverpool would need a big signing to get going. With the incoming of Kylian Mbappe, the club could reach new heights.
Source: AP
Manchester United has been long due a major singing. Also they need a prolific goal-scorer who could lift them out of the performance crises. Thus, Mbappe fits the description.
Source: AP
Chelsea have splurged to a new extent in the summer transfer window, yet results have been hard to come by. Thus, Kylian Mbappe could handle the goal scoring department.
Source: AP
Bayern Munich is another club that has the wherewithal to keep Kylian Mbappe. Will they go for him is the question.
Source: AP
Imagine watching Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the same team and that too coached by Pep Guardiola. Manchester City would become the team with greatest attack ever.
Source: AP