January 9, 2024
Top-5: Cricket Teams with most consecutive series wins
Australian team from the era 1945 to 1951 accumulated 7 consecutive series wins to be at 5th in the list.
Source: AP
It is Australia again at No.4. The team won 7 series in a row from 1956 to 1961.
Source: X/ @cricketcomau
At No.3 it is England that won 9 series in a row from 1884 to 1892.
Source: AP
At no.2 it is Australia with a 9 consecutive series wins from 2005 to 2008.
Source: AP
At No.1 it is Team India. India won 9 series in a row from 2015 to 2018.
Source: AP