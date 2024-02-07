January 9, 2024

Top-5: Cricket Teams with most consecutive series wins

Australian team from the era 1945 to 1951 accumulated 7 consecutive series wins to be at 5th in the list.

It is Australia again at No.4. The team won 7 series in a row from 1956 to 1961.

At No.3 it is England that won 9 series in a row from 1884 to 1892.

At no.2 it is Australia with a 9 consecutive series wins from 2005 to 2008.

At No.1 it is Team India. India won 9 series in a row from 2015 to 2018.

