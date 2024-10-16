Top-5: Fastest to 10,000 Runs in ODIs

Ricky Ponting, who was a fearsome batsman in his time, completed 10,000 runs in 266 innings.
In winning causes, Ricky Ponting registered 4186 runs in 104 innings for Australia.
Former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly reached the 10,000 mark in ODIs in 263 innings.
After ending his stint as a player, Sourav Ganguly also served as the president of BCCI.
Arguably the greatest batsman of all time, Sachin Tendulkar completed his 10,000 ODI runs in just 259 innings.
Sachin Tendulkar rules the record of scoring most runs in ODIs as well as in Tests.
Through a continuous brilliance, Rohit Sharma got to the 10,000 ODI runs in 241 innings.
Rohit Sharma is on the verge of reaching the 11,000 ODI runs. He has so far amassed 10,866 runs.
Virat Kohli is at the top of tree. He completed 10,000 ODI runs in record 205 innings.
Virat Kohli also holds the record of scoring most ODI centuries. He scored his 50th ODI century in the 2023 ODI World Cup in the semi final against New Zealand.
