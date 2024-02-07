January 9, 2024
Top-5: Highest first innings totals in Tests
Pakistan scored 765/6 in a Test match against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 2009.
Source: AP
West Indies once put on a score of 758/3 vs Pakistan in 1958.
Source: AP
England's score of 839 in a Test match against West Indies in 1930 is at No.3 in the list.
Source: AP
At No.2 it is England with a whopping total of 903/7 against Australia in 1938.
Source: AP
Sri Lanka is at No.1 spot. The team has the record of scoring highest 1st innings total, which was 952/6 against India in 1997.
Source: AP