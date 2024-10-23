Top-5: Highest Team Totals In T20Is

Zimbabwe created history by scoring the highest T20I total. Zimbabwe scored 344 against Gambia in 20 overs.
Source: ICC/X
Zimbabwe also created the record of securing the biggest ever run-margin victory. Zim beat Gambia by 290 runs.
Source: AP
Nepal are second in the list with 314 runs.
Source: X
Nepal scored the momentous score against Mongolia in the Asian Games 2023.
Source: X@cricnepal
India recently scored its biggest ever T20I score.
Source: AP
Against Bangladesh, Team India scored 297 runs.
Source: BCCI
Zimbabwe find itself in the list again. Zimbabwe scored 86/6 against Seychelles.
Source: AP
Zimbabwe scored 86/6 against Seychelles.
Source: AP
Emerging cricketing giants Afghanistan have the 5th biggest T20I total.
Source: @ACBofficials
Afghanistan scored 278/3 against Ireland in 2019.
Source: Afghanistan Cricket Board