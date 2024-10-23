Republic Sports Desk

Top-5: Highest Team Totals In T20Is

Zimbabwe created history by scoring the highest T20I total. Zimbabwe scored 344 against Gambia in 20 overs.

Source: ICC/X

Zimbabwe also created the record of securing the biggest ever run-margin victory. Zim beat Gambia by 290 runs.

Source: AP

Nepal are second in the list with 314 runs. 

Source: X

Nepal scored the momentous score against Mongolia in the Asian Games 2023.

Source: X@cricnepal

India recently scored its biggest ever T20I score.

Source: AP

Against Bangladesh, Team India scored 297 runs.

Source: BCCI

Zimbabwe find itself in the list again. Zimbabwe scored 86/6 against Seychelles. 

Source: AP

Source: AP

Emerging cricketing giants Afghanistan have the 5th biggest T20I total.

Source: @ACBofficials

Afghanistan scored 278/3 against Ireland in 2019.

Source: Afghanistan Cricket Board