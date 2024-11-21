Top-5: Indian Players To Watch Out For In Border Gavaskar Trophy

Border Gavaskar Trophy will begin on Friday, November 22, 2024. Ahead of the start of the exciting encounter let's take a look at top-5 Indians to watch out for.
Source: X/@BCCI
Virat Kohli is expected to be a key player for India in the series against Australia.
Source: BCCI
The series holds huge importance for Kohli as he has been struggling to get runs in the longest format of the game.
Source: AP Photo
Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in the first Test. He would be spearheading the bowling as well.
Source: AP Photo
Jasprit Bumrah will have the onus to put India on the right tract from the outset.
Source: BCCI
Rohit Sharma will join India in the second Test.
Source: bcci
Rohit Sharma have to fire with the bat and if he does, India will be in the driver's seat.
Source: AP
Rishabh Pant has been instrumental in India beating Australia before and he would have the onus again to emerge as a top performer.
Source: BCCI
Besides in front of the wickets, Pant would be key from behind as well.
Source: AP
It will be Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden Australian tour and he lot would be expected from him.
Source: AP