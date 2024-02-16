February 15, 2024
Top-5: Indian wrestlers who have triumphed in WWE
Although not exactly India, but Jinder Mahal's gimmick i.e., Modern Day Maharaja is based on pulling the Indian crowd.
Source: WWE
Saurav Gurjar performed under the ring name Sanga in WWE. He sporadically made an appearance on Raw.
Source: wwe.com
Veer Mahan showcased dominance during his WWE stint, but he was shortly cut out.
Source: wwe.com
The Great Khali might go down as the most successful WWE superstar from India. The 7-footer is a former World Heavyweight Champion, and during his stint he also defeated The Undertaker.
Source: WWE
Kavita Devi is the only female WWE wrestler from WWE. She was hyped up initially but did not get further push.
Source: wwe.com