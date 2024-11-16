Republic Sports Desk

Top-5 Innings of Virat Kohli Across All Formats

Virat Kohli century knock against Australia in the second innings of the Adelaide Test held in 2014 was one of his best Test knocks.

Virat Kohli scored the century in both innings of that match. However, could not put India past the finish line.

Virat Kohli's highest score in the ODIs came against Pakistan. 

He smashed 183 in an Asia Cup match while chasing. It is unarguably one of the best innings he had ever played.

Virat Kohli scored a spectacular hundred against Sri Lanka in the CB series of 2012. It was a must win game for India where 321 were needed to chase inside 40 overs. Kohli stood out with 133.

Virat Kohli played a heroic innings of 82 not out against Australia in 2016 T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli's 83 against Pakistan is without a doubt the best innings he had ever played.

India were down and out of the match but Kohli came and changed thigs for India. Winning the famous match at MCG.

Virat Kohli has played countless innings, displaying grit and determination.

He could come up with more brilliant moments in his career.

