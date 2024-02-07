January 10, 2024
Top-5: Largest margin of victories in ODIs
New Zealand are 5th in the list with a whopping 290-run victory over Ireland in 2008.
Source: AP
Team India is No.4 with a 302-run margin win over Sri Lanka. The win came in World Cup 2023.
Source: BCCI
Zimbabwe is No.3 with 304-run win over USA in 2023.
Source: AP
Australia is No.2 with 309-run margin victory over Netherlands, that came during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.
Source: AP
Team India holds the record of the biggest run-margin victory. India's win over Sri Lanka by 317 runs is the largest victory of the sort.
Source: AP