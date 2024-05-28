May 27, 2024
Top-5: Leading run-scorers in ICC T20 World Cup
Tillakaratne Dilshan is 5th in the list. He played 35 matches in T20 World Cup and scored 897 runs.
Source: AP
At number 4 it is Rohit Sharma. He has been a part of all the T20 World Cups. He has played 39 matches and scored 963 runs.
Source: X/Adidas
At number 3 it is the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle. Gayle played 33 matches in T20 World Cups and scored 965 runs.
Source: AP
At number 2 it is Mahela Jayawardene. He scored 1016 runs in 31 matches.
Source: AP
Virat Kohli is the undisputed leader. He has scored 1141 runs in just 27 matches.
Source: AP