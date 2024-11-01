Republic Sports Desk

Top-5: Leading Wicket-takers For India in Tests

No.5: Ravindra Jadeja

Source: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin has 312 scalps to his name after 77 Tests.

Source: BCCI

Mo.4: Harbhajan Singh

Source: BCCI

Harbhajan Singh ended his illustrious career at 417 wickets in 103 Tests.

Source: AP

No.3: Kapil Dev

Source: BCCI

India's All-rounder legend Kapil Dev recorded 434 wickets in 131 Tests.

Source: X

No.2: Ravichandran Ashwin

Source: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki

After 106 Tests, Ravichandran Ashwin has taken 533 wickets.

Source: bcci

No.1: Anil Kumble

Source: AP

Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker for India in Tests. He finished his career with 619 wickets.

Source: BCCI