Top-5: Leading Wicket-takers For India in Tests

No.5: Ravindra Jadeja
Source: BCCI
Ravichandran Ashwin has 312 scalps to his name after 77 Tests.
Source: BCCI
Mo.4: Harbhajan Singh
Source: BCCI
Harbhajan Singh ended his illustrious career at 417 wickets in 103 Tests.
Source: AP
No.3: Kapil Dev
Source: BCCI
India's All-rounder legend Kapil Dev recorded 434 wickets in 131 Tests.
Source: X
No.2: Ravichandran Ashwin
Source: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
After 106 Tests, Ravichandran Ashwin has taken 533 wickets.
Source: bcci
No.1: Anil Kumble
Source: AP
Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker for India in Tests. He finished his career with 619 wickets.
Source: BCCI