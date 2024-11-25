Republic Sports Desk

Top-5: Most Expensive Buys From IPL 2025 Auction

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the history of IPL.

Source: BCCI

Rishabh Pant was sold to LSG for Rs.27 crore.

Source: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer is the second most expensive player in the history.

Source: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer was sold to PBKS for Rs. 27.75 crore.

Source: BCCI

Venkatesh Iyer came third in the list.

Source: AP

Iyer was sold to KKR for Rs. 23.75 crore.

Source: KKR/Facebook

Arshdeep Singh is the 4th one in the list.

Source: IPL

Arshdeep Singh was sold to PBKS for Rs 18 crore.

Source: X

Yuzvendra Chahal was sold to PBKS for Rs 18 crore.

Source: BCCI

Chahal became the most expensive spinner in the history of IPL.

Source: IPL