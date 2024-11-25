Top-5: Most Expensive Buys From IPL 2025 Auction

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the history of IPL.
Rishabh Pant was sold to LSG for Rs.27 crore.
Shreyas Iyer is the second most expensive player in the history.
Shreyas Iyer was sold to PBKS for Rs. 27.75 crore.
Venkatesh Iyer came third in the list.
Iyer was sold to KKR for Rs. 23.75 crore.
Arshdeep Singh is the 4th one in the list.
Arshdeep Singh was sold to PBKS for Rs 18 crore.
Yuzvendra Chahal was sold to PBKS for Rs 18 crore.
Chahal became the most expensive spinner in the history of IPL.
