June 15, 2024
Top-5: Players to watch out for in Spain vs Croatia EURO 2024 match
Luka Modric is back with Croatia and would be looking to pick up a victory against Spain to set the tempo of the team straight.
Source: AP
Bruno Petkovic and Ivan Perisic will likely play a key role for Croatia against Spain in EURO 2024.
Source: AP
Nico Williams, will be a player to look out for in the Spain vs Croatia match.
Source: AP
Lamine Yamal has had a tremendous season with Barcelona, will he be able to replicate the same performance for Spain. It will be intriguing to watch what the teen will have in store.
Source: AP
Spain will be backing Dani Carvajal to make the runs from the right.
Source: AP