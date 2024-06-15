June 15, 2024

Top-5: Players to watch out for in Spain vs Croatia EURO 2024 match

Luka Modric is back with Croatia and would be looking to pick up a victory against Spain to set the tempo of the team straight.

Bruno Petkovic and Ivan Perisic will likely play a key role for Croatia against Spain in EURO 2024.

Nico Williams, will be a player to look out for in the Spain vs Croatia match.

Lamine Yamal has had a tremendous season with Barcelona, will he be able to replicate the same performance for Spain. It will be intriguing to watch what the teen will have in store.

Spain will be backing Dani Carvajal to make the runs from the right.

