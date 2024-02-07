February 2, 2024
Top-5: Players with most catches in ODIs
Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor is 5th in the list. The Kiwi player took 142 catches in 236 One Day Internationals.
Source: AP
Virat Kohli is in the list with 151 takes. King Kohli has taken these many catches in 292 matches.
Source: AP
Former India captain, Mohammad Azharuddin is No.3 in the list. He took 156 catches in 334 ODIs.
Source: BCCI
Ricky Ponting, who used to be livewire in the field took 160 catches in his career that spanned for 375 matches.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene tops the list. He took a staggers 218 catches in 448 matches.
Source: AP