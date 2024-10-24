Top-5: Players With Most Centuries in ODIs

Sanath Jayasuriya has the 5th most centuries in ODIs.
Jayasuriya smashed 28 tons from 445 ODIs.
Ricky Ponting is 4th in the list in terms of centuries made in ODIs.
Ricky Ponting made 30 ODI tons in his international career.
Rohit Sharma is at number three with 31 centuries.
Opening did wonders for the Indian captain in every format.
Sachin Tendulkar has the most centuries to his name in the International cricket.
Out of 100 international centuries he scored, 49 came in the ODIs.
Virat Kohli is the king of centuries in ODI cricket.
Virat Kohli leapfrogged Sachin Tendulkar in the ODI World Cup 2023, where he smashed his 50th ODI century.
