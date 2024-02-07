January 13, 2024
Top-5: Players with most runs in Test cricket
Alastair Cook of England is 5th in the list with 12472 runs in 161 tests.
Batting maestro Rahul Dravid is 4th with 13288 runs in 164 tests.
South Africa Great Jacques Kallis is third with 13289 runs in 166 tests.
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is 2nd with 13378 runs in 168 Test matches.
And the class above all, Sachin Tendulkar rules the record with 15921 runs in 200 Test matches.
