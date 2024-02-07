February 3, 2024
Top-5: Players with most runs in Tests without scoring a hundred
Mitchell Starc is formidable with the ball but he is also handy with the bat. He has so far scored 2044 runs in 87 Tests. However, he is yet to score a Test ton.
Tim Southee has been firm contributor with the bat for New Zealand. The Kiwi has scored 2059 runs in 96 Tests.
Chetan Chauhan is in the list with 2086 runs in 40 Tests.
Niroshan Dickwella is 2nd in the list. He has scored a total of 2757 runs in 54 Tests.
At No.1 it is Shane Warne. Warne has played 145 Tests and scored 3154 runs but could never score a century.
