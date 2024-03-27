March 26, 2024

Top-5: Standout players from CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match

Matheesha Pathirana was fabulous with the ball for CSK. The impact player showcased impact with the figures of 4 overs 29 runs and 1 wicket.

Source: BCCI/IPL

Deepak Chahar left the Gujrat Titans batters stunned during the powerplay overs. He took 2 wickets and gave away just 28 runs.

Source: BCCI/IPL

Ruturaj Gaikwad played a captain's knock. He scored 46 runs off 36 balls.

Source: BCCI/IPL

Shivam Dube was adjudged the man of the match. He scored 51 runs in just 23 balls.

Source: BCCI/IPL

Rachin Ravindra took the attack to the GT bowlers from the outset. He scored 46 in just 20 balls.

Source: BCCI/IPL

