April 8, 2024
Top-5: Standout players from CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match
Ravindra Jadeja demolished the KKR batting line-up with a 3-wicket haul.
Source: BCCI
Tushar Deshpande picked 3 wickets up-front to lay the foundation of victory.
Ruturaj Gaikwad played a captain's knock for CSK. He scored 67 runs to take his side to victory against KKR.
Shivam Dube once again scored a quickfire knock for CSK. He scored 28 runs in 18 balls.
Vaibhav Arora turned out to be the only plus for KKR. He took 2 wickets in his 4 overs and gave away 28 runs.
