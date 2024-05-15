May 14, 2024
Top-5: Standout players from DC vs LSG IPL 2024 match
Ishant Sharma took three wickets for Delhi Capitals and shifted the momentum in favour of DC early on during LSG innings.
Source: BCCI
Abhishek Porel scored 58 runs in 33 balls.
Source: iplt20.com
Nicholas Pooran scored a blinder of a knock. He scored 61 runs in 27 balls.
Source: AP
Tristan Stubbs gave the DC the finish it needed. He scored 57 runs in just 25 balls.
Source: BCCI
Arshad Khan came as a big surprise. With the ball he took one wicket and scored a half century.
Source: BCCI