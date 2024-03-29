March 28, 2024
Top-5: Standout players from DC vs RR IPL 2024 match
Riyan Parag scored most runs in the match. Courtesy of his 85 runs, RR got to the total of 185. He was adjudged the man of the match.
David Warner scored 49 for Delhi Capitals. He was threatening to take the game away from RR.
Ravichandran Ashwin showcased his all-round ability. With the bat he hit 3 sixes and with the ball he was expensive but not immensely expensive.
With his express pace, Nandre Burger destroyed Delhi Capitals. He took two important wickets.
Avesh Khan bowled the final over. He hit his spots right and delivered for Rajasthan Royals.
