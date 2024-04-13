April 12, 2024
TOP-5: Standout players from LSG vs DC IPL 2024 match
Jake Fraser-McGURK put on a show on debut. The right-hander scored 55 to take the game away from LSG.
Source: BCCI
Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets in the match and was adjudged the player of the match.
Source: BCCI
Prithvi Shaw scored 32 to give DC a blistering start and turn the momentum in Delhi Capitals' favour.
Source: BCCI
KL Rahul scored 39 runs in 22 balls. He was anchoring it for LSG but Kuldeep Yadav got him out.
Source: BCCI
Ayush Badoni rescued the LSG innings when 7 wickets were down. He put on a half century to take his side to a challenging total.
Source: BCCI