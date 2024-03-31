March 30, 2024
Top-5: Standout players from LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 match
Quinton de Kock gave LSG a rollicking start. De Kock scored 54 runs in the match.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Shikhar Dhawan played a sublime knock of 70 runs. But his innings could not fetch the team the ideal result.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Sam Curran was the standout bowler from PBKS. He snared away with 3 dismissals. away with
Source: BCCI/IPL
Krunal Pandya put on a sublime al-round show against PBKS.
Source: KrunalPandya/x
The new find of IPL, Mayank Yadav took three wickets for LSG and bowled the fastest ball of the tournament, notching more than 155 kmph.
Source: Jio Cinema