March 30, 2024

Top-5: Standout players from LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 match

Quinton de Kock gave LSG a rollicking start. De Kock scored 54 runs in the match.

Source: BCCI/IPL

Shikhar Dhawan played a sublime knock of 70 runs. But his innings could not fetch the team the ideal result.

Source: BCCI/IPL

Sam Curran was the standout bowler from PBKS. He snared away with 3 dismissals. away with

Source: BCCI/IPL

Krunal Pandya put on a sublime al-round show against PBKS.

Source: KrunalPandya/x

The new find of IPL, Mayank Yadav took three wickets for LSG and bowled the fastest ball of the tournament, notching more than 155 kmph.

Source: Jio Cinema

