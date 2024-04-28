April 27, 2024

Top-5: Standout players from LSG vs RR IPL 2024 game

Trent Boult continues to take wicket on the first ball. This time he took the wicket of Quinton de Kock.

Source: BCCI

KL Rahul scored a handsome 76 in the match.

Source: BCCI

Sandeep Sharma once again showcased disciplined bowling. He took two wickets this time.

Source: BCCI

Sanju Samson played a captain's knock. He scored 71 to take LSG past the finish line.

Source: BCCI

Dhruv Jurel scored 52 runs and complemented Samson from the other end.

Source: BCCI

