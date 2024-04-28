April 27, 2024
Top-5: Standout players from LSG vs RR IPL 2024 game
Trent Boult continues to take wicket on the first ball. This time he took the wicket of Quinton de Kock.
Source: BCCI
KL Rahul scored a handsome 76 in the match.
Source: BCCI
Sandeep Sharma once again showcased disciplined bowling. He took two wickets this time.
Source: BCCI
Sanju Samson played a captain's knock. He scored 71 to take LSG past the finish line.
Source: BCCI
Dhruv Jurel scored 52 runs and complemented Samson from the other end.
Source: BCCI