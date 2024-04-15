April 14, 2024
TOP-5: Standout players from MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match
Matheesha Pathirana took 4 wickets in the match and proved to be the vital factor in CSK's 20-run victory over MI.
Source: BCCI
MS Dhoni scored a hat-trick of sixes to change the complexion of the game.
Source: Jio Cinema
Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 105 but his team ended on the losing side.
Source: BCCI
Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 69 runs to give CSK the momentum.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Shivam Dube scored 66 runs to give CSK major momentum.
Source: BCCI