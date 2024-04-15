April 14, 2024

TOP-5: Standout players from MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Matheesha Pathirana took 4 wickets in the match and proved to be the vital factor in CSK's 20-run victory over MI.

Source: BCCI

MS Dhoni scored a hat-trick of sixes to change the complexion of the game.

Source: Jio Cinema

Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 105 but his team ended on the losing side.

Source: BCCI

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 69 runs to give CSK the momentum.

Source: BCCI/IPL

Shivam Dube scored 66 runs to give CSK major momentum.

Source: BCCI

