April 1, 2024
Top-5: Standout players from MI vs RR IPL 2024 match
Nandre Burger put on sublime effort with the ball. Burger took 2 wickets in his quota of 4 overs and gave away only 32 runs.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Trent Boult took three wickets to send Mumbai Indians at the backseat.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Yuzvendra Chahal snared away with three wickets, and bowled brilliantly to give away just 11 runs in 4 overs.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Akash Madhwal took three wickets for Mumbai Indians.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Riyan Parag scored second consecutive 50 in IPL 2024. He attained the Orange cap as well.
Source: BCCI/IPL