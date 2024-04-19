April 19, 2024
Top-5: Standout players from PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 match
Suryakumar Yadav once again put up a show. The flamboyant batter scored 78 runs in 53 balls.
Source: IPL
Ashutosh Sharma played a blinder and almost had snatched the victory from Mumbai Indians. Sharma scored 61 of 28 balls.
Source: iplt20.com/BCCI
Shashank Singh stepped up for PBKS again. This time he scored 41 off 25 balls.
Source: IPL
Jasprit Bumrah was the difference in the two sides. The pacer took three wickets and gave away just 21 runs in his quota of 4 overs. He won the player of the match award for this performance.
Source: X/screengrab
Gerald Coetzee turned out to be unplayable on Thursday. The pacer took three wickets and gave away just 32 runs in his quota of 4 overs.
Source: BCCI/IPL