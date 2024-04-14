April 13, 2024
TOP-5: Standout players from PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 match
Shimron Hetmyer kept calm till the end and finished the match for RR.
Source: IPL
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 39 runs and gave RR the perfect opening.
Source: BCCI
Kagiso Rabada kept PBKS in the hunt in the end. He picked up two wickets and gave away just 18 runs.
Source: AP
Sam Curran who captained for PBKS, could not do much with the bat but picked up two wickets with the ball.
Source: IPL
Keshav Maharaj took two wickets for Rajasthan Royals and gave away just 23 runs.
Source: BCCI