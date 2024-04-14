April 13, 2024

TOP-5: Standout players from PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 match

Shimron Hetmyer kept calm till the end and finished the match for RR.

Source: IPL

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 39 runs and gave RR the perfect opening.

Source: BCCI

Kagiso Rabada kept PBKS in the hunt in the end. He picked up two wickets and gave away just 18 runs.

Source: AP

Sam Curran who captained for PBKS, could not do much with the bat but picked up two wickets with the ball.

Source: IPL

Keshav Maharaj took two wickets for Rajasthan Royals and gave away just 23 runs.

Source: BCCI

View Next Slide