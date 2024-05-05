May 4, 2024

Top-5: Standout players from RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match

Faf du Plessis played a match-winning innings of 64 runs. He scored those many runs in just 23 balls.

Source: BCCI/IPL

Virat Kohli also played a knock of 42 run s.

Source: IPL

Dinesh Karthik once again played the role of a finisher for RCB.

Source: IPL

Mohammed Siraj stood out with the ball for RCB. The pacer picked up two wickets and gave away just 29 runs.

Source: IPL

Joshua Little picked up four wickets and almost stole the match from the hands of RCB.

Source: IPL

