May 4, 2024
Top-5: Standout players from RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match
Faf du Plessis played a match-winning innings of 64 runs. He scored those many runs in just 23 balls.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Virat Kohli also played a knock of 42 run s.
Source: IPL
Dinesh Karthik once again played the role of a finisher for RCB.
Source: IPL
Mohammed Siraj stood out with the ball for RCB. The pacer picked up two wickets and gave away just 29 runs.
Source: IPL
Joshua Little picked up four wickets and almost stole the match from the hands of RCB.
Source: IPL