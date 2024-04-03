April 3, 2024
TOP-5: Standout Players from RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 match
Quinton de Kock scored a blistering knock of 81 runs, which guided LSG to the score of 181.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Manimaran Siddharth, came in as an impact sub for LSG, and produced what he promised. He took the wicket of Virat Kohli.
Source: Jio Cinema
Nicholas Pooran gave LSG the late momentum. He scored 40 in just 22 balls.
Source: IPL
Naveen ul-Haq snared away with two wickets and gave away just 25 RUNS.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Mayank Yadav once again emerged as the standout pacer. The speedster took three wickets and gave away just 14 runs. He was adjudged the man of the match.
Source: IPL