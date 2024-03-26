March 25, 2024
Top-5: Standout players from RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash
Yash Dayal was brilliant with the ball for RCB. He gave away just 23 runs in 4 overs and picked up one wicket.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Virat Kohli anchored the RCB innings. He scored 77 in 49 balls against PBKS.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Shikhar Dhawan scored a sturdy 45 for PBKS in the match against RCB.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Sam Curran has a good game as an allrounder. The Englishman scored 23 with the bat and took one wicket with the ball.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Dinesh Karthik provided a sublime finish to RCB and took the side past the target score of 177.
Source: BCCI/IPL