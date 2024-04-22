April 22, 2024

Top-5: Standout players from RR vs MI IPL 2024 match

Yashasvi Jaiswal took the attack to the MI from the outset. Jaiswal registered his second IPL century in the match.

Source: BCCI

Tilak Varma rescued Mumbai Indians during a dire situation and scored a handsome 65 in the match.

Source: IPL

Sandeep Sharma picked up a 5-fer in the match.

Source: BCCI/IPL

Jos Buttler scored 35 runs and gave RR the momentum it needed.

Source: BCCI

Sanju Samson shone as captain and as batsman.

Source: BCCI

