April 5, 2024
Top-5: Standout players from SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 match
Aiden Markram scored a necessary half century during the match.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Abhishek Sharma scored a flashy knock of 37 runs in just 11 balls. He was adjudged the man of the match.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Courtesy of Shivam Dube's 45 run knock, CSK reached the score of 165.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was exceptional with the ball. He bowled 4 overs picked 1 wicket and gave away just 28 runs.
Source: SRH
Ajinkya Rahane fired on all cylinders at the start. He scored 35 runs in the match.
Source: BCCI/IPL