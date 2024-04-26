April 25, 2024
Top-5: Standout players from SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 match
Natarajan had a fabulous game. He picked up two wickets in the match.
Source: IPL/BCCI
Cameron Green showcased all-round performance. He scored 37 runs and also took two wickets.
Source: BCCI
Jaydev Undatkat was brilliant with the ball. He took three wickets.
Source: BCCI
Virat Kohli scored 51 runs and anchored the innings again.
Source: BCCI
Rajat Patidar scored 50 in just 20 balls. He was adjudged the man of the match.
Source: BCCI