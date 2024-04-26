April 25, 2024

Top-5: Standout players from SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 match

Natarajan had a fabulous game. He picked up two wickets in the match.

Source: IPL/BCCI

Cameron Green showcased all-round performance. He scored 37 runs and also took two wickets.

Jaydev Undatkat was brilliant with the ball. He took three wickets.

Virat Kohli scored 51 runs and anchored the innings again.

Rajat Patidar scored 50 in just 20 balls. He was adjudged the man of the match.

