May 24, 2024
TOP-5: Standout players from SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match
Sandeep Sharma took two wickets and gave away just 25 runs in the match.
Source: BCCI
Trent Boult continues to take wicket in the first over. He took a total of three wickets in the match
Source: BCCI
Avesh Khan once again proved to be the pick of the bowlers. He took three wickets and gave away just 27 runs the match.
Source: BCCI/IPL
Heinrich Klassen scored a half century in the match for SRH.
Source: AP
Rahul Tripathi was hitting it cleanly. He scored a total of 37 runs in the match.
Source: BCCI/ X