May 24, 2024

TOP-5: Standout players from SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match

Sandeep Sharma took two wickets and gave away just 25 runs in the match.

Source: BCCI

Trent Boult continues to take wicket in the first over. He took a total of three wickets in the match

Source: BCCI

Avesh Khan once again proved to be the pick of the bowlers. He took three wickets and gave away just 27 runs the match.

Source: BCCI/IPL

Heinrich Klassen scored a half century in the match for SRH.

Source: AP

Rahul Tripathi was hitting it cleanly. He scored a total of 37 runs in the match.

Source: BCCI/ X

View Next Slide