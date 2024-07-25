Republic Sports Desk
Top-5: Superstars John Cena Could Face In His Final Run With WWE
Bron Breakker has expressed his desire to face John Cena. He could be the first and last of the next generation to face the GOAT of WWE.
Source: WWE
John Cena needs to settle the score with Brock Lesnar. Hence, the beast is definitely on the cards.
Source: wwe.com
The Rock and John Cena came face to face at WrestleMania 39. The roof would explode if they go on to face each other again.
Source: WWE
John Cena never had a victory over Roman Reigns. Thus, before he calls it a time a win over The Tribal Chief would be on the list.
Source: WWE
John Cena needs to take the revenge of his WrestleMania loss against The Undertaker. Thus, a match against the Phenom makes sense.
Source: WWE