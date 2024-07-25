Republic Sports Desk

Top-5: Superstars John Cena Could Face In His Final Run With WWE

Bron Breakker has expressed his desire to face John Cena. He could be the first and last of the next generation to face the GOAT of WWE.

Source: WWE

John Cena needs to settle the score with Brock Lesnar. Hence, the beast is definitely on the cards.

Source: wwe.com

The Rock and John Cena came face to face at WrestleMania 39. The roof would explode if they go on to face each other again.

Source: WWE

John Cena never had a victory over Roman Reigns. Thus, before he calls it a time a win over The Tribal Chief would be on the list.

Source: WWE

John Cena needs to take the revenge of his WrestleMania loss against The Undertaker. Thus, a match against the Phenom makes sense.

Source: WWE