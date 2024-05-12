May 11, 2024
Top-5: Superstars Roman Reigns could face next in WWE
Roman Reigns could come back and ask for a rematch against Cody Rhodes. It would be an exciting match if Roman comes out as a babyface and Cody as a heel.
Source: WWE
Sikoa Sikoa has taken over the bloodline. Thus, the narrative is set for the Tribal Chief to comeback and take back his position.
Source: wwe.com
Roman Reigns vs The Rock would be an absolute dream match-up and it may happen eventually.
Source: WWE
It may come as a peculiar opinion but Roman Reigns vs Dominik could push the stature of Dominik.
Source: WWE
Roman Reigns vs Randy Orton would be a great match-up, and could go down in history.
Source: WWE