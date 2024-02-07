January 31, 2024
Top-5: Superstars The Rock could face at WrestleMania 40
The Rock could comeback to fight at WrestleMania 40. Thus, if he does come back, who could he face at the Grandest Stage of them all?
Source: WWE
The Rock vs Roman Reigns has been teased in the past. Therefore, if the Rock does return it has to be against Roman Reigns.
Cody Rhodes is the Royal Rumble winner, and he will definitely get his spot in the main event. Thus, there could be speculations of a triple threat match between Cody, Rock, and Roman.
Randy Orton might be open to have a feud. Thus, why not put the Legend Killer against the Legend himself.
Drew McIntyre is awaiting a big push. Thus, putting him in front of the Rock could solve many issues.
