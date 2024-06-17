June 16, 2024
Top-5: Superstars who could challenge Cody Rhodes next
According to reports, Solo Sikoa is next in line to challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal title.
Source: WWE
Randy Orton hasn't had a championship match since returning. He could challenge his old disciple.
Source: WWE
GUNTHER is definitely on the cards to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Title.
Source: WWE
Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to finish his story but someday these superstars will surely collide again. Maybe it could happen soon.
Source: WWE
Kevin Owens could turn heel and challenge Cody Rhodes next.
Source: WWE