June 16, 2024

Top-5: Superstars who could challenge Cody Rhodes next

According to reports, Solo Sikoa is next in line to challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal title.

Source: WWE

Randy Orton hasn't had a championship match since returning. He could challenge his old disciple.

Source: WWE

GUNTHER is definitely on the cards to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Title.

Source: WWE

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to finish his story but someday these superstars will surely collide again. Maybe it could happen soon.

Source: WWE

Kevin Owens could turn heel and challenge Cody Rhodes next.

Source: WWE

