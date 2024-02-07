February 4, 2024

Top-5: The Rock's greatest matches of all time in WWE

Steve Austin vs The Rock from WrestleMania X-seven might go down as one of the greatest main events of all time.

Source: WWE

The Rock vs Kurt Angle vs Triple H brought the crowd to its feet at Summerslam 2000

Source: Kurt Angle

Hulk Hogan vs The Rock from WrestleMania X8 produced many iconic moments.

Source: wwe.com

The Rock vs Triple H from Summerslam 1998 was the ultimate battle between the top shots.

Source: WWE

John Cena vs The Rock (WrestleMania XVIII) in match that was dubbed as Once in a Lifetime was one epic spectacle for the WWE Universe

Source: wwe.com

