Top-5: Unfathomable Records Of Virat Kohli

Modern day great Virat Kohli is the king of statistic and owns many records.
Source: AP
Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL.
Source: BCCI
Virat Kohli has so far amassed 8004 runs in the IPL.
Source: BCCI/RCB
Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the world when it comes to T20Is.
Source: Screengrab from X
Virat Kohli took retirement from the format after scoring 4118 runs.
Source: BCCI
Virat Kohli won record number of games as captain.
Source: AP Photo
Under Virat Kohli's captaincy India won 40 out of the 68 Test matches played.
Source: AP Photo
Virat Kohli has made the record of scoring most runs in a series/tournament.
Source: AP
He made 765 runs in ODI World Cup, which is the most runs scored by any batsman in a series or a tournament in the history of cricket.
Source: bcci
Virat Kohli has most ODI centuries to his name.
Source: X
Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI century, most by any, against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup 2023.
Source: X