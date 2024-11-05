Republic Sports Desk

Top-5: Unfathomable Records Of Virat Kohli

Modern day great Virat Kohli is the king of statistic and owns many records.

Source: AP

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL. 

Source: BCCI

Virat Kohli has so far amassed 8004 runs in the IPL.

Source: BCCI/RCB

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the world when it comes to T20Is.

Source: Screengrab from X

Virat Kohli took retirement from the format after scoring 4118 runs.

Source: BCCI

Virat Kohli won record number of games as captain.

Source: AP Photo

Under Virat Kohli's captaincy India won 40 out of the 68 Test matches played.

Source: AP Photo

Virat Kohli has made the record of scoring most runs in a series/tournament. 

Source: AP

He made 765 runs in ODI World Cup, which is the most runs scored by any batsman in a series or a tournament in the history of cricket.

Source: bcci

Virat Kohli has most ODI centuries to his name.

Source: X

Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI century, most by any, against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Source: X