February 14, 2024
Top-5: WWE Superstars who almost never lost cleanly
The Undertaker was portrayed as the highest form of difficulty. To get a win over him is still a large feat. In his career span of almost three decades, he almost never lost cleanly.
John Cena was pushed to that level, where even the commentators used to call him Super Cena. Opponent may come up with his best move but a kick out at two was almost guaranteed.
Roman Reigns is the current WWE Universal Champion. WWE has done an incredible job in making Roman look as the final boss. He hasn't been beaten in a singles match in over three years.
Shawn Michaels used to be the man who almost never used to lose. Opponents have to resort to illegal means to beat him.
The Rock is also in the category. In his prime years The Rock was guaranteed to win and like Shawn opponents had to come up with something out of the box to defeat him.
