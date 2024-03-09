March 9, 2024
Top-5: WWE Superstars with most WrestleMania main events
Despite having a famed WrestleMania streak, The Undertaker has main evented WrestleMania 5-times.
Source: wwe.com
Shawn Michaels is No.4 in the list. He has main evented the show of shows 5 times as well.
Source: WWE
The Game Triple H is next in line. He has main evented the grandest stage 7 times.
Source: WWE
The current WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns has headlined WrestleMania 7 times.
Source: AP
Hulk Hogan tops the list as he featured in a total of 8 WrestleMania main events.
Source: wwe.com