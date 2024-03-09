March 9, 2024

Top-5: WWE Superstars with most WrestleMania main events

Despite having a famed WrestleMania streak, The Undertaker has main evented WrestleMania 5-times.

Source: wwe.com

Shawn Michaels is No.4 in the list. He has main evented the show of shows 5 times as well.

Source: WWE

The Game Triple H is next in line. He has main evented the grandest stage 7 times.

Source: WWE

The current WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns has headlined WrestleMania 7 times.

Source: AP

Hulk Hogan tops the list as he featured in a total of 8 WrestleMania main events.

Source: wwe.com

View Next Slide