Top-7: Captains Who Conquered Indian Soil In Tests

Tom Latham has led New Zealand to a Test series win over India in India. New Zealand beat India in Bengaluru Test and in Pune Test to gain a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three match series.

Source: AP

Graeme Smith's South Africa defeated India back in 2008.

Source: X

Bazball inspired England led by Ben Stokes beat India in 2024.

Source: BCCI

Before Tom Latham, it was Alastair Cook's England who took the Test series away from India in 2012.

Source: AP

Steve Smith led Australia to a Test win over India in 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy

Source: PTI

Adam Gilchrist won the Test series for Australia against India in 2004.

Source: Facebook

Hansie Cronje's team also managed to defeat India in India in Tests. 

Source: AP

Rohit Sharma as captain has suffered four Test defeats at home. He will have the opportunity to redeem himself when India will travel Australia for a 5-match series.

Source: AP Photo

Virat Kohli as captain has sensational record. India lost only two Tests at home during Kohli's reign.

Source: X Screengrab (@Krrishnahu)

The home domination started under the tenure of Sourav Ganguly.

Source: BCCI