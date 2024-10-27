Top-7: Captains Who Conquered Indian Soil In Tests

Tom Latham has led New Zealand to a Test series win over India in India. New Zealand beat India in Bengaluru Test and in Pune Test to gain a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three match series.
Source: AP
Graeme Smith's South Africa defeated India back in 2008.
Source: X
Bazball inspired England led by Ben Stokes beat India in 2024.
Source: BCCI
Before Tom Latham, it was Alastair Cook's England who took the Test series away from India in 2012.
Source: AP
Steve Smith led Australia to a Test win over India in 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy
Source: PTI
Adam Gilchrist won the Test series for Australia against India in 2004.
Source: Facebook
Hansie Cronje's team also managed to defeat India in India in Tests.
Source: AP
Rohit Sharma as captain has suffered four Test defeats at home. He will have the opportunity to redeem himself when India will travel Australia for a 5-match series.
Source: AP Photo
Virat Kohli as captain has sensational record. India lost only two Tests at home during Kohli's reign.
Source: X Screengrab (@Krrishnahu)
The home domination started under the tenure of Sourav Ganguly.
Source: BCCI